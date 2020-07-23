Housing Choice Voucher (formerly Section 8)

The Wichita Housing Authority (WHA) Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program is designed to help income-eligible families pay their rent to private landlords. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) determines the rules and regulations for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Income eligibility is determined using current 2018 Federal Adjusted Income Limits. The HCV Program provides families a choice in determining any type of dwelling unit as long as it meets certain requirements for rent limits, rent reasonableness and Housing Quality Standards (HQS). Persons determined eligible for the program may rent a HCV dwelling unit of their choice within the Wichita City limits. The landlord retains private property rights, including management, tenant selection, and maintenance.



Participants pay approximately 30 percent of their adjusted income directly to the landlord. WHA subsidizes the balance of the rent. The WHA currently administers over 2,500 vouchers, with a value of approximately $12M.



Equal Housing Opportunity



The Wichita Housing Authority does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in its federally assisted programs or activities.



Current Clients

Searching for a New Home that Accepts HCVs



If you are searching for a new home that accepts Housing Choice Vouchers, the Housing Authority has partnered with GoSection8 to provide an enhanced program to list rental properties online. Listings are available to Housing Choice Vouchers seeking apartment units, duplexes, single-family homes or townhomes in the private market.



Search the GoSection8 rental listing



If you are interested in one of these units, please contact the landlord. When visiting the unit, be sure to take your voucher with you to verify the landlord that you are a Housing Choice Voucher client searching for housing. You and the landlord must complete the Request for Tenancy form that was provided to you with your voucher before we will inspect the unit for Housing Quality Standards. The form should be submitted to the Housing & Community Services Department, Housing Choice Voucher Office, 455 N Main, 10th Floor, Wichita, KS 67202, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm. All questions should be directed to (316) 462-3700.



Request an Inspection Extension



If you want to request an extension of an inspection, you must complete the Inspection Extension Request for Client-Landlord form and either submit online or fax to (316) 337-9103. Request must be submitted (7) seven days prior to the scheduled inspection.



Inspection Extension Request for Client-Landlord



Applying for Homeownership Program



If you are considering applying for the Homeownership Program, please download the HCV Homeownership Program and HCV Homeownership Application to read more about the program and to print out an application.



HCV Homeownership Program HCV Homeownership Application



Special Programs



Special programs are offered to participants who want to have and enjoy a better quality of life for themselves and their families. These programs include the following:

